LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday reported 37,269 new COVID cases, down from the previous day, and a further 214 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, the third day in a row with more than 200 deaths.

Cases over the last seven days are down 6.9% on the previous seven days.

Reporting by Alistair Smout

