People walk past a sign encouraging the public to get their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses in Manchester, Britain, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 38,263 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a further 201 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

That compares to 37,243 cases and 214 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.