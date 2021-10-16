United Kingdom
Britain records 43,423 new COVID cases, 148 deaths
1 minute read
LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain reported 43,423 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, government statistics showed, with the total number of cases recorded between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16 up 12.8% from the previous seven days.
The daily data showed 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, with the seven-day total up 5.4% from the previous week.
Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin Liffey
