Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain records 44,104 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths

1 minute read

People wait in line at a testing centre near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 44,104 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down from 46,558 a day earlier, and 73 deaths, lower than the 96 reported on Tuesday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been broadly rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining at relatively low levels.

The data also showed that 46.4 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 36.4 million have had two.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:10 PM UTCEU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to rewrite a deal overseeing problematic post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland just a year after it was agreed with the bloc, a call immediately rejected by Brussels.

United KingdomFactbox: What is Britain demanding on Brexit?
United KingdomUK's huge public borrowing falls in June, debt costs rise
United KingdomUK home secretary outlines steps to tackle violence against females
United KingdomIreland to analyse UK proposals on N.Ireland, calls for realism