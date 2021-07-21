Britain records 44,104 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths

People wait in line at a testing centre near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 44,104 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down from 46,558 a day earlier, and 73 deaths, lower than the 96 reported on Tuesday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been broadly rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining at relatively low levels.

The data also showed that 46.4 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 36.4 million have had two.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

