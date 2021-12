Nurses treat COVID-19 patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 50,867 new cases of COVID-19 and a further 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed.

On a seven-day basis, cases are up 8% on the week before, with deaths up 0.7%.

Reporting by Kate Holton

