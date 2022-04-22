Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week - PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

NEW DELHI, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain plans to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday during a two-day visit to India.

The British government said in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine, that its embassy office in Kyiv was relocating temporarily and staff were operating from an embassy office in the city of Lviv. read more

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden

