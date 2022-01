A man wearing a face mask walks past a health information board, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bolton, Britain, January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain reported 107,364 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 330 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 108,069 cases and 359 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

