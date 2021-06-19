Britain reports 14 new COVID deaths, 10,321 cases

People queue in the rain to receive a COVID-19 vaccination amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic, London, Britain, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Britain's government reported 14 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, up from 11 the day before, and a further 10,321 cases of the disease on Saturday.

The data also showed that 81.0% of the adult population had received a first dose of a vaccine, and 59.0% two doses.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Mark Potter

