Britain reports 24,470 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Sunday

People walk along Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 26,144 on Saturday, and 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 71 on Saturday.

The government also said 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 38,345,841 had received two doses.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by William Maclean

