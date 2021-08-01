United Kingdom
Britain reports 24,470 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Sunday
1 minute read
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 26,144 on Saturday, and 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 71 on Saturday.
The government also said 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 38,345,841 had received two doses.
Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by William Maclean
