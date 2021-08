People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday reported 27,429 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

That compares to 28,612 cases on Saturday and 103 reported deaths.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

