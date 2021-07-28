Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain reports 27,734 daily COVID-19 cases, first rise in a week

1 minute read

A dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in a vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Newmarket, Britain March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain reported 27,734 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase on the 23,511 reported a day earlier and a first rise in the daily total after seven consecutive days of lower cases, government data showed.

Britain also reported 91 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 131 on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper

