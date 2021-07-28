United Kingdom
Britain reports 27,734 daily COVID-19 cases, first rise in a week
1 minute read
LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain reported 27,734 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase on the 23,511 reported a day earlier and a first rise in the daily total after seven consecutive days of lower cases, government data showed.
Britain also reported 91 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 131 on Tuesday.
Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper
