A man takes a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from his son at a surge testing site in London, Britain, May 14, 2021.

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain reported 29,173 further cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from 31,795 a day earlier, Public Health England said.

It said on Twitter that data for the number of new deaths across Britain on Sunday was not yet available.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alex Richardson

