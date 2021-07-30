Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Britain reports 29,622 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination centre for those aged 18 and over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain reported 29,622 COVID-19 cases on Friday, a drop on the 31,117 reported on Thursday, and 68 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 85 the previous day, according to government data.

The total number of people who had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 46,775,525, or 88.4% of adults, while the number who had received a second dose rose to 37,962,407 or 71.8% of adults.

