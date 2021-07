The entrance to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre is pictured in Barnet, London, Britain, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain reported 31,117 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase on the 27,734 reported a day earlier and a second consecutive rise in the daily total after cases fell each day over the previous week, government data showed.

Britain also reported 85 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 91 on the previous day.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

