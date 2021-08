LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 32,058 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, and reported a further 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 37,314 new cases reported on Friday and 114 deaths.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.