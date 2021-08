People wearing protective face masks shop inside a clothing store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain reported 32,253 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Sunday, and a further 49 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 32,058 new cases reported on Saturday and 104 deaths.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Hugh Lawson

