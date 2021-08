A person walks past a testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Shoreditch area of London, Britain, 18 May 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 33,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 29,612 new cases and 104 deaths on Wednesday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Gareth Jones

