Paramedics transfer a patient outside the Royal London Hospital , amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain reported 36,100 daily COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Monday, according to official data.

Total cases in the last seven days have fallen 12% on the previous seven days, while the number of deaths was broadly flat, the data showed.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

