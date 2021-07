People wearing protective face masks walk along a platform at King's Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday said there had been 36,800 new cases of the Delta variant in the week to July 14, compared to 54,268 new cases reported the previous week.

The total number of cases of the variant reported was 253,049, a 17% increase from last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

