Gheorghe Apostol receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Regent Pharmacy in Northampton, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday reported 42,408 new COVID-19 cases and a further 195 deaths from the disease, government figures showed on Thursday.

Reported cases have now risen for four days in a row, but cases over the last seven days are down 12% compared to the previous seven.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken

