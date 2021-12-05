Britain reports 43,992 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

People wear face masks on the London underground, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday reported 43,992 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 42,848 cases and 127 deaths reported on Saturday.

Earlier, Britain's health security agency said it had identified 86 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, taking the total to 246. read more

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey

