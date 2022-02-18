Britain reports 47,685 new COVID-19 cases, 158 deaths

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday reported 47,685 new cases of COVID-19 and 158 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

That compared with 51,899 cases and 183 deaths reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle

