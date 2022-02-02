United Kingdom1 minute read
Britain reports 534 COVID deaths, highest in nearly a year
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain reported 534 deaths within 28-days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since late February 2021.
The government data also showed 88,085 new cases of COVID-19, in line with recent numbers.
Whilst Wednesday's number of deaths was the highest in nearly a year, the total for the last seven days was down slightly on the previous seven-day period.
Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton
