Britain reports 534 COVID deaths, highest in nearly a year

Shoppers wear protective face masks as they walk on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain reported 534 deaths within 28-days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since late February 2021.

The government data also showed 88,085 new cases of COVID-19, in line with recent numbers.

Whilst Wednesday's number of deaths was the highest in nearly a year, the total for the last seven days was down slightly on the previous seven-day period.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.