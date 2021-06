People queue outside a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain reported 5,341 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up 68% from a week ago, and 4 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Government data also showed 40,333,231 people had now received their first vaccination and 27,661,353 had been given two doses.

