Britain reports 54,218 new COVID cases, 199 deaths on Wednesday
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain reported 54,218 new COVID-19 cases and 199 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday, government data showed.
That compares with 46,186 cases and 234 deaths a day earlier.
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
