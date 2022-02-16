Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Britain reports 54,218 new COVID cases, 199 deaths on Wednesday

1 minute read

Shoppers wearing protective masks walk on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain reported 54,218 new COVID-19 cases and 199 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday, government data showed.

That compares with 46,186 cases and 234 deaths a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters