Britain reports 62,399 COVID cases, 85 deaths

People walk over Westminster Bridge during morning rush hour, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain reported a further 62,399 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 85 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

Those figures do not include cases and deaths from Northern Ireland, which did not provide its numbers in time for inclusion in the daily update, the government said.

That compared with 72,727 cases and 296 deaths reported on Saturday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Barbara Lewis

