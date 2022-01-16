Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test.

That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths.

The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday's total due to a technical isssue.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Jane Merriman

