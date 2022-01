An ambulance is driven past the Houses of Parliament as it attends an emergency call, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain reported a further 72,727 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 296 more deaths, government statistics showed.

Cases are down 3.6% over the last seven days compared with the week before, while deaths are down 3.2% over the same seven-day period.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.