Britain reports COVID cases and deaths fell in last week

A person wearing a protective face mask walks over Westminster Bridge during morning rush hour, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain reported 54,095 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in its daily official data on Sunday, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.

In the last week, infection numbers were down 5%, while deaths fell by 7% on the seven days before.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.