Britain reports COVID cases and deaths fell in last week
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain reported 54,095 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in its daily official data on Sunday, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.
In the last week, infection numbers were down 5%, while deaths fell by 7% on the seven days before.
