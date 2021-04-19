Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain reports four COVID-19 daily deaths, lowest since September

Britain reported just four deaths in latest daily COVID-19 figures on Monday, government statistics showed, the lowest number of deaths since September.

Death totals are often lower on Mondays due to delays in reporting deaths over the weekend.

There were 2,963 new COVID-19 cases reported, with 32.93 million people receiving a first COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 10 million people have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

