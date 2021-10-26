Skip to main content

UK reports 263 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily total since March

A COVID marshal patrols, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bournemouth, Britain, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain reported 263 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total reported since March 3 following a steady rise in cases in the last month, according to government data.

Another 40,954 cases were reported, a rise on Monday's 36,567, although the running total for the last seven days had flattened, the data showed.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

