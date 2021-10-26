United Kingdom
UK reports 263 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily total since March
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain reported 263 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total reported since March 3 following a steady rise in cases in the last month, according to government data.
Another 40,954 cases were reported, a rise on Monday's 36,567, although the running total for the last seven days had flattened, the data showed.
