Britain to review horticulture and egg supply chains















LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The British government will review the country's horticulture and egg supply chains in the wake of recent shortages, it said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, British shoppers faced a shortage of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers after disrupted harvests in north Africa and Spain reduced supply.

Compounding matters, UK production of salad ingredients is expected to hit a record low this year as costly energy has deterred British producers from planting crops in greenhouses.

Supermarkets were also forced to ration egg sales late last year, and availability remains patchy as some farmers have exited the industry saying they can't make a profit.

The tight conditions have helped to push British food price inflation to levels not seen for almost 50 years.

"The government will protect the interests of farmers by making sure they get a fair price for their produce," Therese Coffey, minister for the environment, food and rural affairs, said in a statement.

She said the government was already using new legislation to improve transparency and contracts in Britain's pork and dairy markets.

"We are now announcing additional reviews into the horticulture and egg supply chains, in light of the impact of global challenges on these sectors in particular," she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted a food summit, bringing together farmers, suppliers, retailers and industry bodies to discuss Britain's food security.

