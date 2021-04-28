Britain will never impose export restrictions on the exports of pharmaceutical products made in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Britain says it has never blocked vaccine exports, in the face of demands from the European Union that AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine made in Britain is used to supply its EU contract. read more

"We will not ever block exports to anywhere around the world of a product made from for a market around the world," Hancock said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.