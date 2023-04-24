Britain sanctions Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders















LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Britain, in coordination with the United States and European Union, on Monday announced further sanctions on Iranian officials, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it said were responsible for human rights violations.

The British government said those sanctioned included four regional commanders of the IRGC.

"The UK and our international partners are again making clear today that we will not overlook the regime’s brutal oppression. We will continue to take a range of action to hold the regime to account for its actions," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.