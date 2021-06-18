United Kingdom
Britain says 33,630 new cases of Delta coronavirus variant in latest week
LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 33,630 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 75,953, Public Health England said on Friday.
The Delta variant now comprises 91% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were still effective at providing protection against risk of hospitalisation.
