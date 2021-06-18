Britain says 33,630 new cases of Delta coronavirus variant in latest week

Staff member collects PCR tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from members of the public, who have done a test in their own car, at a mobile testing unit at Oasis Beach Swimming Pool in Bedford, Britain May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 33,630 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 75,953, Public Health England said on Friday.

The Delta variant now comprises 91% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were still effective at providing protection against risk of hospitalisation.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young

