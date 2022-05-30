Britain says 71 more monkeypox cases identified in England

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - There have been 71 additional cases of monkeypox identified in England, the UK Health Security Agency said on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom as a whole since May 7 to 179.

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.