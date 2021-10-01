Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain says fuel crisis is stabilising

1 minute read

A worker guides vehicles into the forecourt as they queue to refill at a fuel station in London, Britain, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain's fuel crisis is stabilising though demand is still high, Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said on Friday.

"The situation is stabilising across the country albeit there's obviously still high demand for fuel," Malthouse told Sky News. "Let's hope that over the next few days that eases as tanks fill."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

