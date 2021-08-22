Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain says it evacuated more than 5,700 from Afghanistan

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The British defence ministry said on Sunday it had evacuated 5,725 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 13.

It has flown out embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy programme and nationals from partner nations.

Taliban militants seized Kabul last weekend, sending civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety.

More than 1,000 British armed forces personnel have been deployed in Kabul, the government said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations for Tuesday to "ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people". read more

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

