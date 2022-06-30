Britain says new finance law will 'unleash' sector

A Union flag flutters near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's forthcoming draft financial services law will "unleash" the sector, UK financial services minister John Glen said on Thursday.

"I am confident that this framework, this legislative platform, will be the start of a new era for financial services in the UK," Glen told TheCityUK's annual conference.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman

