A man receives an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

A total of more than 34 million people in Britain have been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, government statistics showed on Thursday, while a further 2,445 have contracted the disease, up slightly on the day before.

There were 22 new deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test, compared to the 29 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

