Britain says Russia deploys 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium
May 4 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in an effort to advance along the northern axis of the Donbas region, Britain said on Wednesday.
In an update on Twitter, British military intelligence said it was highly likely that Russia intended to move beyond Izium to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
