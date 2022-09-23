Britain to scrap banker bonus cap to keep City competitive

People relax in the sun of the bank the River Thames, with the The City of London financial district in the distance, in London, Britain, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain will accelerate moves to bolster the City of London's competitiveness as a global financial centre by scrapping the cap on banker bonuses, its finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday.

"We need global banks to create jobs here, invest here and pay taxes here in London, not in Paris, not in Frankfurt and not in New York," Kwarteng told parliament.

"All the bonus cap did was to push up the basic salary to bankers or drive activity outside Europe, it never capped total remunerations... As a consequence of this ... we are going to get rid of it."

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by William James

