Britain seeks significant changes to protocol without scrapping it - PM's spokesman

A police officer walks past Hillsborough Castle before the arrival of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain wants to make significant changes to the enforcement of the Northern Ireland Protocol in negotiations with the European Union but Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes this is possible within the existing framework, his spokesman said on Monday.

Asked if Johnson was seeking to get rid of the protocol, his spokesman said: "We believe the protocol as drafted allows for further negotiations and for further improvements and enhancements to be made, to enable it... to work properly for the long term."

"We want to make significant changes to how the protocol is being enforced using sensible flexibility that was envisaged when it was drafted... we think there is a sensible landing spot within the protocol"

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by William James

