Britain to send more artillery weapons to Ukraine - PM Johnson

A view shows a torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain will give more artillery weapons to Ukraine as the conflict with Russia moves into a new phase, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them... in addition to many other forms of support," Johnson told lawmakers.

Reporting by William James; writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

