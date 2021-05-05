Skip to main content

United KingdomBritain set to stockpile metals for electric cars to beat Chinese threat -The Telegraph

Miners are seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Britain is exploring the creation of a national stockpile of so-called rare earth metals amid rising fears that country's efforts to adopt electric cars are at risk from a Chinese stranglehold on supplies, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Officials at the Department for Business are discussing options to protect the United Kingdom's access to vital materials including lithium and cobalt, the report added.

Britain could build a national stockpile to avoid shortages, support attempts to create domestic sources such as potential lithium mines in Cornwall, or use its diplomatic network to secure supplies from abroad in partnership with private businesses, The Telegraph said citing government sources.

United Kingdom

