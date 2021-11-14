Britain sets out 1 trillion stg export strategy post Brexit - FT

Containers are stacked at the Port of Felixstowe, Britain, January 28, 2021. Picture taken January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

Nov 14 (Reuters) - British ministers will this week announce a new 1 trillion pound ($1.34 trillion) a year export target by 2030, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

A new "made in UK, sold to the world" campaign will be launched alongside various initiatives to boost overseas trade by providing financial support, the report said.

($1 = 0.7455 pounds)

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

