United Kingdom

Britain still considering balance of risks on vaccinating children against COVID-19

Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty speaks during a news conference for England's COVID-19 lockdown easing announcement in London, Britain July 5, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain is still weighing up whether the benefits of vaccinating children against COVID-19 outweigh the risks given their low rate of severe outcomes from the disease, Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, said on Monday

He said officials were still getting "all the data before they give final advice."

"For any vaccine, what you want to be confident of is that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks of the vaccine for the children involved," he told a news conference.

