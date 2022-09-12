Britain still planning fiscal event this month - PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth at the House of Commons in London, Britain September 9, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's government still plans to make a fiscal statement this month to explain how an unprecedented package of support for energy bills will be funded, but no date has been set and it will not be held in recess, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week, parliamentary business has been postponed until after Sept. 21, but parliament is due to rise for recess on Sept. 22.

"What we've said is that we are still planning to deliver a fiscal event this month. We wouldn't do that in recess. Beyond that, we haven't set out a date," the spokesman said on Monday, adding recess dates would have to be discussed with the speaker but there was no current plan to change them.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by David Milliken

