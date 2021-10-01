Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain in talks on new drugs but no specific news on Merck's COVID-19 pill

A view of the Merck & Co. campus in Linden, New Jersey March 9, 2009, after Merck & Co Inc said it would acquire Schering-Plough Corp in $41.1 billion deal, widening Merck's pipeline and diversifying its portfolio of medicines. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky (UNITED STATES BUSINESS HEALTH)

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The chair of Britain's antivirals taskforce declined to comment on talks over Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) experimental oral drug for COVID-19, molnupiravir, after trials showed it reduced the chance of hospitalisation or death for at-risk patients.

"We are involved in looking closely at all of the options available, but we're really not in a position to give out the details around specific conversations at this moment in time," Eddie Gray told reporters at a briefing about molnupiravir after trial results were published. read more

Asked when he could give more details, he said: "The emergence of phase three data tends to accelerate all processes of this type, but I couldn't give you a specific date."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by James Davey

