United Kingdom

Britain in talks to sell missiles in arms deal with Ukraine -The Times

1 minute read

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The UK government is in talks with Ukraine to sell it missiles for the first time in an arms deal, the Times reported on Wednesday.

Under the plans, the Ministry of Defence would provide surface-to surface and air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine, the newspaper added.

Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

